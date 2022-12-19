 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick

Pair indicted for conspiring to distribute fentanyl that led to Lincoln death this summer

  • 0

Two Lincoln people were federally indicted this week for allegedly conspiring to distribute fentanyl that led to a death in June.

Regina Rodriguez, 45, made her first court appearance in the case by videoconference Friday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln.

Arnaldo Rodriguez Santini, 35, is set for court Monday.

The indictment was filed under seal Monday, but since has been unsealed, following their arrests Wednesday.

At the hearing Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Fullerton said the indictment alleges the two conspired together and with others to distribute fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue between June 1 and June 21, and that it resulted in the death of M.H.B.

While the indictment lists only the victim’s initials, it appeared to match up with the death of a 33-year-old Lincoln man with the same initials, who was discovered dead at a home in the Bethany neighborhood at about 2:30 a.m. June 21.

People are also reading…

His death later was ruled to be a drug overdose, Lincoln Police confirmed Friday.

In court later in the day, Fullerton told Rodriguez that the indictment carries a possible penalty of 20 years to life in federal prison.

“Do you understand what you’re charged with?” Fullerton asked her.

“Yes,” Rodriguez answered.

Her attorney, Chad Wythers, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf and didn’t fight Rodriguez’s detention, telling the judge she is a daily fentanyl user who will be seeking a drug and alcohol evaluation.

The Health Department maintains a list of local resources on the city’s website for those struggling with drug addiction or their loved ones. Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone.

Narcan is available for free at eight area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com. After an initial treatment, the overdose victim should be taken to a hospital; Narcan’s reversal effects are temporary — and an increased dose of it is often required for fentanyl overdoses.

Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal to a person.
+1 
Regina Rodriguez

Regina Rodriguez

 Courtesy photo
+1 
Arnaldo Rodriguez Santini

Arnaldo Rodriguez Santini

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China reports first Covid deaths in weeks as official count questioned

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News