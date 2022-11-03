Papillion woman sentenced to 40 to 50 years in slaying of her husband

OMAHA — A Papillion woman was sentenced Monday to 40 to 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to reduced charges of first-degree assault and evidence tampering.
Anne M. Valgora, 53, previously was charged in Sarpy County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing of her husband, Steven Olson, in June 2019. Olson, 55, was found dead in a house southwest of 84th Street and Lincoln Road that he shared with Valgora. He had been shot in the head through a pillow.
Ben Perlman, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, said the plea agreement to reduce the charge to first-degree assault was based on available evidence. Prosecutors have to weigh whether evidence is strong enough to withstand the appeal process, he said.
Valgora also was sentenced to 1-2 years in prison for evidence tampering, with that sentence to be served at the same time as the assault penalty. A charge of use of a firearm to commit a felony was dismissed during plea negotiations.
Prosecutors said Valgora killed Olson because he had stopped paying her a monthly allowance. She also was the sole beneficiary of Olson’s life insurance policy.
Valgora, who was being held on $2 million bail, has been in the Sarpy County Jail since her arrest June 19, 2019.
Under state sentencing guidelines, Valgora must serve 20 years before she’s eligible for parole and 25 years before automatic release.
Photos: New skate park opens on Omaha Nation Reservation
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery1.JPG
Charles Bear (right) sweeps up leaves while Michael Snake skates in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery2.JPG
Christopher Rice skates in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery3.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (left) and Kaiden Davidson skate at the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery4.JPG
John Sherman Jr. skates in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery5.JPG
Robert Campbell rides his scooter in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery6.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (right) teaches Robert Campbell (left) where to put his feet for a kick turn in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery7.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (from left), Kaiden Davidson, and Sage walk around at the Omaha Tribe Hedewachi in Macy, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery8.JPG
Sage (center) and Kaiden Davidson (right) watch John Sherman Jr. skateboard on a basketball court in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery9.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (center) and Kaiden Davidson (right) walk toward the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery10.JPG
John Sherman Jr. (left) hangs out with Jason Cline, of Walthill, in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery11.JPG
John Sherman Jr. watches other skaters in the new skate park in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery12.JPG
A dog walks along Main Street in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery13.JPG
John Sherman Jr. does a varial on a basketball court in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery14.JPG
John Grant (left) plays on John Sherman Jr.’s skateboard near a basketball court in Walthill, Nebraska, on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery15.JPG
A sign featuring the high school mascot blue jay welcomes visitors to Walthill, Nebraska, on the Omaha Nation reservation on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery16.JPG
******GIRL**** drops off the hip at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery17.JPG
Michael Grant smiles during a grand opening celebration for a skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation. Grant, the tribal planner for Omaha Nation, helped secure the grants and funding for the new skate park.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery18.JPG
Angelina Magerl takes a break before dropping into a half pipe at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery19.JPG
John Sherman Jr. and Kaiden Davidson adjust skateboards including a brand new one for Moises Del Angel (back center). Sherman Jr. won a skateboard in a drawing during the park’s grand opening in Walthill. He immediately gave it to Del Angel who was in need of a need board.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery20.JPG
A broken skateboard rests on a wall at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration. When a skater gets a new board it is often tradition to stomp and break the old board.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery21.JPG
Kaiden Davidson holds his board at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery22.JPG
John Sherman Jr. flies through the air while performing a trick at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery23.JPG
John Sherman Jr. talks with Kaiden Davidson after coming up short on a trick at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery24.JPG
A group of young skaters watch as John Sherman Jr. flies in the air at a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation during a grand opening celebration.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery25.JPG
Words lead to the phrase “never said I can’t” on a basketball goal in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation. While basketball and cross country have been big sports with Native youth, skate parks are becoming popular as well.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery26.JPG
Kaiden Davidson stands on his skateboard at a basketball court in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation. Up until a skate park was recently finished, the court was one of only a few places kids could skate without traveling to Sioux City or Omaha.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
103022-owh-new-skateparkgallery27.JPG
Skaters glide through a new skate park in Walthill on the Omaha Nation reservation.
Z LONG THE WORLD-HERALD
