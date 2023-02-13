A Douglas County jury deliberated just two hours Thursday before finding 20-year-old J’Maun Haynie guilty of first-degree murder and gun use in the Sept. 12, 2021, death of Franco Vasquez, 18.

Haynie, of Papillion, was 19 when he and another man hopped into the back of a white Volkswagen Jetta in a Westroads Mall parking lot on the pretense that they were going to buy 1½ pounds of marijuana for $3,500.

When Vasquez opened up a satchel to show them the marijuana, the men pulled out guns. Vasquez told his girlfriend, Haley Grim, to floor it. She did. The men opened fire.

Haynie fired through the seat into Vasquez’s back, hitting him three times. Vasquez died. Grim was hit in the back and survived. Haynie was convicted of Grim’s shooting, as well, under a law that holds co-conspirators accountable for the actions of their accomplice.

He will be sentenced in April to an automatic life term. An Omaha man, Izayah Mapp, 21, is facing the same charges as Haynie. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

