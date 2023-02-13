A Douglas County jury deliberated just two hours Thursday before finding 20-year-old J’Maun Haynie guilty of first-degree murder and gun use in the Sept. 12, 2021, death of Franco Vasquez, 18.
Haynie, of Papillion, was 19 when he and another man hopped into the back of a white Volkswagen Jetta in a Westroads Mall parking lot on the pretense that they were going to buy 1½ pounds of marijuana for $3,500.
When Vasquez opened up a satchel to show them the marijuana, the men pulled out guns. Vasquez told his girlfriend, Haley Grim, to floor it. She did. The men opened fire.
Haynie fired through the seat into Vasquez’s back, hitting him three times. Vasquez died. Grim was hit in the back and survived. Haynie was convicted of Grim’s shooting, as well, under a law that holds co-conspirators accountable for the actions of their accomplice.
He will be sentenced in April to an automatic life term. An Omaha man, Izayah Mapp, 21, is facing the same charges as Haynie. He has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.
PhotoFiles: The blizzard of 1948-49 in Nebraska
Operation Snowbound
Operation Snowbound helped provide aid to remote properties that were stranded because of the large amounts of snow.
Journal Star file photo
Only way out
Houses west of Imperial were almost completely covered in snow. Occupants of this house tore the screen off the window in order to get in and out of their home.
Journal Star file photo
Ghost Town
A. small town in western Nebraska looks likes a ghost town after the entire population made a mass exodus before roads were blocked.
Journal Star file photo
Delivering Milk
Unable to get around by automobile, Lorene Hickok, Mrs. Hickok and brother Verne Hickok used a horse-drawn wagon to make their milk deliveries.
Journal Star file photo
Pattern in the snow
Bulldozers participating in Operation Snowbound cleared patterns on the Nebraska landscape in an attempt to reach and save stranded people and cattle.
Journal Star file photo
Providing Aid
Captain Tanski of the U.S. Army interviews Carl Belzer regarding conditions of neighbors who had been isolated for several weeks.
Journal Star file photo
Cattle Graze
Almost 2 million head of cattle survived thanks to Operation Snowbound, which airlifted an estimated 35-40 tons of feed a day.
Journal Star file photo
Finding the chicken coop
Farmers in western Nebraska had to uncover their chicken houses from a blanket of snow that hit the state in 1948.
Journal Star file photo
Lending a hand
Pilot Don Higgins perches atop the chimney at the Lester Goodrich farm home, where he answered a distress call.
Journal Star file photo
Stranded Locomotives
Two locomotives that attempted to open the railroad line were temporarily lost as snow drifts began to cover the locomotives.
Journal Star file photo
Snow covered windmill
As part of rescue and relief efforts carried out by the Red Cross, a tunnel was dug to the pump houses of this windmill as snow drifts of about 30 feet enveloped the area.
Journal Star file photo
