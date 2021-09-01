Pardons Board rejects hearing for David Phelps, who claims he was wrongly convicted in 1987 kidnapping of Jill Cutshall

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson made the motion Tuesday to reject Phelps’ request, as well as the requests of four other inmates serving either life sentences or long prison terms.

That brought an objection from an Omaha attorney representing one of the inmates, Brian Adams, who was sentenced to life in prison for the slayings of two gas station clerks in 1967.

Lawyer Steve Gehring said that Adams, whom he met through a prison ministry program, had spent 53 years in prison, perhaps the longest term of any Nebraska inmate, was a model inmate and deserved to at least be allowed to testify before the board.

Gehring continued to speak even after Gov. Pete Ricketts, who chairs the Pardons Board, said that the board wasn’t taking testimony Tuesday on the commutation requests and ruled Gehring out of order. The board then voted 3-0 to reject the five commutation requests.

The Pardons Board has routinely turned down requests from inmates with life sentences since it allowed the release of convicted murderer Laddie Dittrich in 2013. Shortly after Dittrich was released on parole, he was arrested and convicted of molesting a 10-year-old girl.