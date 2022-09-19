 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Parkersburg man arrested for taking items from Waterloo theme park

  • 0
Lost Island Theme Park Main Gate

The Lost Island Themepark's main gate.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO — A Parkersburg man has been arrested for taking a drone and other items from Lost Island Theme Park where he had worked.

Waterloo police arrested David Michael Evans, 40, on Saturday on a charge of second-degree theft. Bond was set at $10,000.

According to court records, Evans had worked at the theme park at 2600 E. Shaulis Road but had been terminated. On Aug. 19, he allegedly returned to the park and took tools and a drone from a warehouse.

The crime was recorded on video, and management had asked him to return the items. He indicated he planned to return the items, but he never gave them back, court records state.

Those interviewed include: Kyle Townsend and Robin Morris from Dubuque; Connor and Gavin Even from Jesup; and Grace Dalrymple, Audrianna Guzman and Rylee Talaska from Waterloo.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in rural Worth County

Body found in rural Worth County

The sheriff said the deceased is a woman and that a tattoo on her body was aiding in identifying her. He believed an identification would be forthcoming.

Watch Now: Related Video

King Charles’ wealth is even more expansive now that he’s the monarch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News