Passersby save Nebraska deputy from fiery crash

Passersby helped save the life of a Nebraska deputy whose cruiser caught fire in a crash Monday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol, in a statement, credited the public with saving the life of Scotts Bluff County Deputy Josh Ruzicka, 39, of Gering.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. Monday. Ruzicka was driving on Nebraska 71 in Scottsbluff when he apparently suffered a medical episode and lost control of his cruiser. The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and caught fire, the state patrol said.

Witnesses pulled an unconscious Ruzicka from the cruiser. He was taken to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, where he is in good condition.

“Our entire department is very grateful for the quick actions taken by the witnesses,” said Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

