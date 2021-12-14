Pedestrian killed in crash involving Nebraska State trooper identified

A pedestrian and the Nebraska State Trooper involved in a fatal collision near Walthill in October have both been identified.

Brad Elsea was driving a Patrol-owned Chevrolet Equinox south on U.S. 77 in Thurston County just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 21 when the vehicle struck Sierra J. Stricker, a 24-year-old Walthill woman, according to the incident's crash report.

Elsea, who wasn't identified in the State Patrol's initial news release detailing the crash in October, immediately called for paramedics.

But Stricker, who had left her home on the east side of the highway and was crossing U.S. 77 when she was hit, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

“We are heartbroken at this tragic incident,” State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said in the release in October. “Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation.”

The crash report, filed by Thurston County Sheriff's Investigator Derek Herron, indicates Stricker had nearly crossed the road by the time she was struck, colliding with the center and left portions of the SUV's front bumper.

Though neither drugs nor alcohol were thought to be a factor in the early morning crash, Elsea was tested for both, according to the report.

A breath test indicated the trooper hadn't consumed alcohol prior to the crash, though drug test results hadn't returned in time for the crash report.

It's "unknown" if Elsea had been distracted in the moments before the crash, or if any of his actions contributed to the incident, according to the report. The document describes Elsea's condition as "apparently normal."

It's also unknown if Stricker was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or distracted at the time of the crash.

A State Patrol spokesman in November directed follow-up questions to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. Numerous attempts to contact the office and Sheriff Shelly Perez were unsuccessful.

Thurston County Attorney Tammy Maul-Bodlak wasn't immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Herron, who investigated the incident, did not respond to an interview request.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0