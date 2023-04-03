At 12:56 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash between an SUV and pedestrian in the area of 264th Street and West Dodge Road. The driver of the 2011 Subaru Forester, a 46-year-old man, told deputies he was driving west on West Dodge Road when the pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, suddenly entered the road and was struck by the vehicle. The driver said he stopped to administer aid to the pedestrian.