People accused of shooting fireworks at family arrested in Sarpy County

A group of people said to have shot fireworks at a family near 132nd and Harrison Streets on the Fourth of July have been arrested, Sarpy County officials said Wednesday.
At a press conference at the Sheriff's Office in Papillion, officials announced the arrests of a 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and the woman's 18-year-old son. An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old thought to have been involved also have been taken into custody.
Both the man and the 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree assault and the woman has been charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, said Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney. The three are set to appear in court Thursday, Moore said.
The incident occurred near 135th and Redwood streets around 7 p.m. July 4. A family sitting outside a house was approached by a few people who shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said, and two people were injured.
