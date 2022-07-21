People accused of shooting fireworks at family arrested in Sarpy County

A group of people said to have shot fireworks at a family near 132nd and Harrison Streets on the Fourth of July have been arrested, Sarpy County officials said Wednesday.

At a press conference at the Sheriff's Office in Papillion, officials announced the arrests of a 40-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and the woman's 18-year-old son. An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old thought to have been involved also have been taken into custody.

Both the man and the 18-year-old have been charged with first-degree assault and the woman has been charged with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, said Bonnie Moore, chief deputy Sarpy County attorney. The three are set to appear in court Thursday, Moore said.

The incident occurred near 135th and Redwood streets around 7 p.m. July 4. A family sitting outside a house was approached by a few people who shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said, and two people were injured.

One person who was injured had multiple broken ribs, Davis said, and the other sustained facial injuries that may require additional surgery.

Davis and Moore said the incident seemed like a random attack.

"It just appears to be a family enjoying some time together, and the unthinkable happened," Moore said.

Davis said the 40-year-old man is the boyfriend of the 37-year-old woman.

A SWAT team was used to take the man into custody because he has violent offenses on his criminal record. The arrests occurred around 6 a.m., Davis said.