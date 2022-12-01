 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Person found dead inside Omaha house after gunfire reported in area

A person was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night after numerous gunshots were reported in the area.

Omaha police still were investigating the homicide, which occurred Wednesday night at 3519 N. 37th St. Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found a person who was deceased inside.

