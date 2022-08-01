Pilot killed in plane crash while crop dusting in Monona County

A pilot died Saturday near Ute, Iowa, in Monona County when his plane crashed after striking utility wires while he was crop dusting.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that the plane crashed shortly after 1 p.m. near 230th Street and Teak Avenue just south of Ute. The pilot, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 911 caller reported that the plane struck electrical lines prior to the crash. First responders found a plane in the roadway on fire, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation. Ute is a town of about 340 people located in northwest Iowa.