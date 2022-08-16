 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Pilot lands small airplane on county road north of Kearney

  • 0

Here's your weather update from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon.

At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.

Preliminary information indicates that a 52-year-old Smithfield man reported mechanical issues with the single engine Piper airplane, a Sheriff’s Office news release said. The airplane was landed on the county roadway, resulting in some damage to the airplane.

The pilot was not injured, and there were no other occupants. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted, the release said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship on its way to Africa for millions facing famin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News