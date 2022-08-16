Pilot lands small airplane on county road north of Kearney

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon.

At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.

Preliminary information indicates that a 52-year-old Smithfield man reported mechanical issues with the single engine Piper airplane, a Sheriff’s Office news release said. The airplane was landed on the county roadway, resulting in some damage to the airplane.

The pilot was not injured, and there were no other occupants. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted, the release said.