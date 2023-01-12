Plane crash kills 2 Nebraskans south of Auburn airport, Nemaha County sheriff says

Two Nebraskans were killed after a small plane that was headed to the Auburn Municipal Airport crashed about a mile south of its destination sometime Wednesday night, according to the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found 24-year-old Colton Hill, of Kearney, and 41-year-old Dustan Biegler, of Valparaiso, dead in the wreckage, Sheriff Brent Lottman said in a news release.

The plane — a Cessna 150 — was scheduled to travel from the Lincoln Airport to Auburn before heading back to Lincoln, Lottman said. But the plane never returned to Lincoln, prompting a 911 call to deputies in Nemaha County at around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

It's unclear whether the plane ever made its initial landing in Auburn as scheduled. It's also unclear who was piloting the plane.

Deputies found the wrecked plane about a mile south of the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Hill graduated from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in May 2022 with a degree in Aviation Systems Management with an emphasis in flight operations, according to a university news release. He also was a pitcher on the school's baseball team in 2018.

“The UNK family offers our heartfelt condolences to Colton’s family and friends," the university said in the news release. "Colton was a visible member of our campus and the Kearney and UNK Aviation communities. He will be missed. We are saddened and share in your grieving.”

Biegler was the CEO of Apple Roofing, an LLC he co-founded in 2011, which has grown to serve residential and commercial customers in 10 states, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

In social media posts following the news of Biegler's death, friends and colleagues described Biegler as a generous, inspirational presence in the roofing industry and in his private life.

