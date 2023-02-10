A Plymouth woman was arrested on Thursday and is accused of causing one of her children's death by deprivation of proper nutrition and another's near death via the same means.

According to court records, 29-year-old Allyssa Marie Luke is facing up to 35 years in prison after being charged with child endangerment - death and child endangerment - serious injury.

The affidavits state that this took place in late February of 2021.

Luke allegedly deprived nutrition to two 3-month-old children to the point that one died and another was "near death" at a residence in Mason City.

Luke is being held on $30,000 bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Cerro Gordo County District court.

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa #47. Osceola County #47. Henry County #43. Washington County #43. Howard County #43. Wright County #43. Boone County #41. Floyd County #41. Marion County #37. Sac County #37. Winnebago County #37. Warren County #37. Grundy County #35. Jasper County #35. Hardin County #34. Poweshiek County #32. Clay County #32. Madison County #27. Crawford County #27. Keokuk County #27. Delaware County #27. Shelby County #27. Benton County #26. Plymouth County #24. Greene County #24. Linn County #21. Adams County #21. Carroll County #21. Buchanan County #19. Kossuth County #19. Jefferson County #18. Humboldt County #16. Worth County #16. Dubuque County #13. Clayton County #13. Guthrie County #13. Mitchell County #12. Buena Vista County #11. Dickinson County #10. Bremer County #9. Cedar County #7. Jones County #7. Lyon County #5. Hancock County #5. Dallas County #4. Story County #3. Johnson County #2. Sioux County #1. Winneshiek County