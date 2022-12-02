Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area.
Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found Elliott’s body.
Police said Thursday that 19-year-old Kash Davis, 19-year-old Jarrious Hill, 20-year-old Selassie Spencer and 20-year-old Latrail Washington were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Elliott’s death. Spencer and Washington are also suspected of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a press release.
Elliott was a sophomore at North High School, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said.
In a letter sent to North High families, Principal Collette Nero said the school was deeply saddened by Elliott’s death and offered “heartfelt sympathy” to her family.
The Nebraska State Patrol demonstrated its use of drones during a press conference on July 7 at Nebraska State Patrol headquarters in Lincoln.
PhotoFiles: Devastating tornadoes in Nebraska history
Tornado Touchdown
This photo taken outside of Ohiowa shows the touchdown of a tornado on the farm of Mr. and Mrs. Strauss in 1965.
Journal Star file photo
Grand Island Tornadoes
This aerial photo taken of a cul-de-sac thought to be Martin Avenue shows the aftermath from tornadoes that tore through Grand Island on June 3, 1980.
Journal Star file photo
Milford Tornado
Mayor Charles Roush of Friend points to the debris left in the basement of a one-story home in Milford after the house was swept away by an evening tornado on April 25, 1957.
Journal Star file photo
Tilden Tornado
This aerial photo shows the destruction left by a tornado that hit west of Tilden in 1965. The home came to rest on its side, while the other farm buildings were reduced to rubble.
Journal Star file photo
American Flag
The American flag flies above the rubble left by the Grand Island tornadoes in 1980.
Journal Star file photo
Tornado hits Osceola
The aerial view of Norris Johnson's farm outside Osceola shows the scene after a tornado destroyed all of the buildings except the barn on Aug. 1, 1968.
Journal Star file photo
Bel Air homes destroyed
An eerie scene after a tornado destroyed homes in the Bel Air area of Omaha on Aug. 18, 1968.
Journal Star file photo
Beatrice Tornado
A discouraged Elsie Penner sits outside her home in the Pioneer Acres subdivision in Beatrice after a tornado ripped off the roof of her home in 1996.
TED KIRK, Journal Star file photo
Regal 8 Hotel
The Regal 8 Hotel parking area on the southern side of Grand Island is littered with debris after the night of tornadoes in 1980.
Journal Star file photo
Hebron
A county landmark had to be demolished after a 1953 tornado tore through the town of Hebron, causing significant damage to the one-time schoolhouse.
Journal Star file photo
Tornado Damage
An aerial view of the tornado damage at the southeast edge of Lawrence in 1990.
TED KIRK, Journal Star file photo
Hebron Tornado
A National Guardsman patrols the streets in Hebron following a tornado in 1953. The stormed claimed five lives and caused $2 million in damage.
Journal Star file photo
Diamond Picture Theater
The Diamond Picture Theater on 25th and Lake streets was part of the most heavily damaged areas of Omaha after the 1913 tornado.
Journal Star file photo
1954 Pilger Tornado
The home of Mrs. Frank Glover four miles north of Pilger was moved 500 feet during a 1954 twister.
Journal Star file photo
Thayer County Courthouse
The Thayer County Courthouse stands after the Hebron storm in 1953 with only portions of the roof torn away.
Journal Star file photo
Nina Street in 1975
The homes on Nina Street in Omaha were completed destroyed after a tornado tore through the area in 1975.
Journal Star file photo
Trenton Tornado
Several homes and farm steads were damaged by a tornado that struck the Trenton area in 1990. Volunteers help recover items at the Rolan Thidy farm outside Trenton.
Journal Star file photo
Thayer County Farm
Only rubble remains on a Thayer County farm southeast of Belvidere. The farm was in the direct path of the twister in 1953.
Journal Star file photo
Farmhouse west of Tilden
The farmhouse of Wayne Hales west of Tilden resembled a dollhouse after it was ripped from its foundation during a storm in 1965.
Journal Star file photo
Hallam tornado
West of Hallam, the 2004 tornado toppled cars from a freight train. The apex of the bow of derailed cars is like an X marking where the main vortex passed.
LJS file
Pilger tornado damage
The bank in downtown Pilger was destroyed in the June 16, 2014, tornado that tore through the town.
GWYNETH ROBERTS/Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.