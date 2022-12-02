Police arrest 4 men in connection with slaying of 15-year-old Omaha girl

Police have arrested four men after a 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney streets on Wednesday night. Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. after numerous gunshots were reported in the area.

Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found Elliott’s body.

Police said Thursday that 19-year-old Kash Davis, 19-year-old Jarrious Hill, 20-year-old Selassie Spencer and 20-year-old Latrail Washington were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with Elliott’s death. Spencer and Washington are also suspected of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to a press release.

Elliott was a sophomore at North High School, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said.

In a letter sent to North High families, Principal Collette Nero said the school was deeply saddened by Elliott’s death and offered “heartfelt sympathy” to her family.