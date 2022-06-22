Police chief in Oakland, Nebraska, on leave pending FBI fraud investigation

The police chief in Oakland is on leave following an audit by state officials that found he used more than $14,000 in city funds to buy personal items such as fishing equipment.

Oakland Mayor Ted Beckner said Tuesday that Terry Poland, who became chief in 2015, has been on administrative leave since June 8. An FBI fraud investigation is underway, Beckner said, and the city will decide what options are available following completion of that probe.

Poland, 32, told city officials he had used gift cards to buy ammunition from Scheel's sporting goods stores. According to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts, Poland instead used funds to buy items such as a $700 ice-fishing house, a $950 glass basketball backboard and a $400 wake surfboard.

“Per the APA's review of the Scheels gift card receipts, no ammunition appears to have been purchased with the gift cards," the report said. "Instead, Chief Poland appears to have used the gift cards to purchase personal items, such as a Yeti cooler, jewelry, clothing, food/snacks, fishing equipment and other goods that serve no apparent public or municipal purpose."

A message requesting comment from Poland was not immediately returned.

The audit also found that Poland and two officers double-billed hours to both Oakland and nearby Lyons for patrolling the streets of both cities during 2021. The audit said Poland double-billed 181 hours for about $3,500.

"(W)e recommend that Oakland and Lyons consult with the Burt County Attorney, as well as other authorities, regarding the legal ramifications of the questionable payroll claims ..." the auditor's report said.

Oakland is a city of about 1,200 residents about 60 miles northwest of Omaha. Lyons is about 8 miles north of Oakland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0