OMAHA — Police have identified the person who died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha.

Andrew Heathershaw, 38, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. near 150th and Pacific streets.

A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Pacific Street when Heathershaw reportedly lost control, the spokesman said. The Toyota bounced off the north curb and traveled over the center median before leaving the roadway to the south and colliding with a tree.

Heathershaw was not wearing a seat belt, the spokesman said.