OMAHA — Police have identified the person who died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in southwest Omaha.
Andrew Heathershaw, 38, was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene, according to an Omaha police spokesman. The incident occurred at about 10 p.m. near 150th and Pacific streets.
A 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Pacific Street when Heathershaw reportedly lost control, the spokesman said. The Toyota bounced off the north curb and traveled over the center median before leaving the roadway to the south and colliding with a tree.
Heathershaw was not wearing a seat belt, the spokesman said.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
A Council Bluffs man will spend more than five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
A 15-year-old allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old neighbor with a baseball bat in an attempt to steal his vehicle. The man died about two weeks later.
A 38-year-old Washington County man died Friday after apparently shooting himself as sheriff's deputies conducted a welfare check.
An Omaha woman was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing over 22 pounds of methamphetamine.
A 29-year-old Omaha man was arrested Saturday after police say he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a state patrol cruiser while fleeing from officers.
J'Maun Haynie, who turns 21 this month, was found guilty of first-degree murder for a 2021 killing after an attempted drug deal outside Westroads Mall.
Police and family members are asking for the public's help in locating a 33-year-old Council Bluffs man who has been missing since Thursday.
James "Jim" Muhlbauer, a Kansas City police officer who was born and raised in Omaha, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
The U.S. government fined Packers Sanitation Services $1.5 million this week for illegally employing minors, including at three meatpacking plants in Nebraska.
A security guard at Northwest High School has been charged with sexually abusing a student at the school, according to court documents.
Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass was sentenced to nine months in prison on a misdemeanor charge of civil rights conspiracy for harassing and stalking his estranged wife's new boyfriend.