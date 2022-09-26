 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Police identify man who was found dead near Fremont

  • 0

By hovering over a crash site, drone pilots are able to take photos and measurements of scenes where troopers ordinarily would've had to stand in the road with tape measures.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found on the side of a highway near Fremont.

Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista was found dead by construction crews near U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road on Thursday, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. No additional information was provided Saturday.

Highway 275 at Morningside Road was closed for about seven hours Thursday as officials investigated. The Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Fremont Police Department, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Crime Lab.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters detained by police in central Moscow at anti-mobilization rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News