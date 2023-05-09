WATERLOO — Waterloo police are investigating a body found in a cemetery Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased and cause of death haven’t been released. However, police do not suspect foul play.

Authorities were called to Elmwood Cemetery after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a body discovered in a section of the grounds. A maintenance worker found the body under an evergreen tree.

Officers have blocked off access to the area as part of the investigation.

Photos: Body found in Elmwood Cemetery, May 9, 2023 050923jr-elmwood-body-1 050923jr-elmwood-body-2 050923jr-elmwood-body-4 050923jr-elmwood-body-3 050923jr-elmwood-body-5