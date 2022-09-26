Police investigating fatal shooting in alley near downtown Lincoln

Lincoln police say a man died after being shot in an alley near the downtown area early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the alley immediately south of O Street between South 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway at 12:06 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a man believed to be in his 30s.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, police said. The man suspected in the shooting fled by foot.

No arrests have been reported as the investigation continues.

By Sunday morning, the only sign that the shooting had taken place was yellow police tape trailing from a dumpster next to the alley entrance of a strip club.

Police ask anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The shooting marks the 10th suspected killing in Lancaster County -- and eighth to occur within city limits -- this year, a figure that surpasses all of 2021.

It's also the second homicide in Lincoln in less than a week.

On Tuesday, a Lincoln woman was stabbed at a mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80. Police later identified the woman as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion.

Charles Alexander, a 61-year-old Lincoln man, was arrested 12 hours after the stabbing and was eventually charged with second-degree murder.