Police searching for man linked to fatal stabbing in northwest Lincoln

Lincoln Police say a search is on for a 61-year-old Lincoln man suspected in a fatal stabbing overnight.

Police were called to a mobile home park off of North First Street near Interstate 80 at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday where officers found a 36-year-old woman with serious injuries, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police also have not named the suspect but said the man they are looking for was known to the victim.

As the investigation continues, police urged anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.