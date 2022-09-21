 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Police searching for man linked to fatal stabbing in northwest Lincoln

  • 0

Lincoln Police say a search is on for a 61-year-old Lincoln man suspected in a fatal stabbing overnight.

Police were called to a mobile home park off of North First Street near Interstate 80 at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday where officers found a 36-year-old woman with serious injuries, police said in a news release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her name has not been released.

Police also have not named the suspect but said the man they are looking for was known to the victim.

As the investigation continues, police urged anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @andrewwegley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in rural Worth County

Body found in rural Worth County

The sheriff said the deceased is a woman and that a tattoo on her body was aiding in identifying her. He believed an identification would be forthcoming.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's Barbado da Terceira dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News