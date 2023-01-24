Police: Shooting death of 18-year-old Lincoln man stemmed from argument over pets

An 18-year-old Lincoln man is dead and his 29-year-old neighbor is in jail after an argument over their pet dogs devolved into a fatal shooting Saturday morning, according to police.

Police found Julian Martinez with one gunshot wound to his chest when officers responded to a reported shooting near 19th Street and Euclid Avenue at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson said Monday.

First responders performed CPR on Martinez before taking him to Bryan West Campus — a few blocks southwest of the shooting scene. But the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Among area residents who reported Martinez's shooting was 29-year-old Armon Rejai, who called police and told dispatchers he had just "shot someone," Jackson said at a news conference Monday morning.

Jackson said the confrontation that led up to Saturday's shooting "initially started with a disturbance about animals — dogs — and escalated from there."

Emergency radio traffic Saturday morning indicated that the shooting transpired after a break-in attempt at a residence in the area, where the two men lived in neighboring dwellings. Jackson said disturbances had occurred both inside and outside Rejai's residence and that police are investigating whether a break-in occurred.

The shooting happened outside, Jackson said. Investigators recovered a handgun owned by Rejai at the scene, he said, adding that they did not recover any other weapons, indicating Martinez wasn't armed.

Police arrested Rejai on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony before taking him to the Lancaster County jail.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon — who appeared at Monday's news conference alongside Jackson, Police Chief Teresa Ewins and Capt. Ben Miller — said his office hadn't yet determined what crimes Rejai would be charged with.

The 29-year-old is expected to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Martinez had been accompanied by friends in the moments preceding the shooting, Jackson said. Emergency radio traffic indicated at least one additional person was injured in the altercation after they were pepper sprayed.

Jackson said there was pepper spray involved in the incident but didn't note additional injuries.

The police department is asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to call 402-441-6000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Martinez's death marks the first suspected killing of 2023 in Lincoln, where there were 11 alleged killings last year.

Family members of the 18-year-old launched a fundraiser over the weekend to help pay for Martinez's funeral costs. In the fundraiser's description, Martinez's brother-in-law described his death as "a very sudden and tragic loss for all of us."

At Monday's news conference, Jackson said he didn't believe police had been called to the area before regarding any prior disputes between Rejai and Martinez. He declined to describe any previous run-ins either man might have had with law enforcement.

In April 2022, officers with Lincoln's Animal Control Department cited Rejai for his dog injuring property of another person, according to prior court filings.

In that instance, Rejai was accused of owning a dog that caused injury or harm to another dog, named Rex, owned by a woman who lived two blocks south of Rejai's previous address near 75th and Sherman streets, according to the filings.

It's unclear what led to the citation. Animal Control officials weren't immediately available to provide details Monday afternoon.

City prosecutors moved to dismiss the infraction case against Rejai on Monday.

