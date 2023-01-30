Prague woman ID'd as Saunders County crash victim

Lincoln Journal Star
The Saunders County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a crash that occurred Wednesday evening north of Prague.
Jackilyn Potter-Buckendahl, 24, of Prague was a passenger in a 2001 Buick Regal driven by Rory Buckendahl, 26, on Nebraska 79 when it collided with a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by 20-year-old Payton Pruett of Lincoln.
Officials say Pruett lost control of his northbound vehicle, veered into the ditch before overcompensating, crossing the center line and striking the Buick.
Potter-Buckendahl was taken to Fremont Methodist Health, then transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she died.
Two children in the Buick, ages 3 and 6, were transported to a hospital. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, and the 6-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries.
Photos: Nebraska's 49th annual Walk for Life rally
Patrick Mediner (from left), Ben Haus, JP Mattern, Ben Maly, Thomas West, Keaton Weiman, Ajay Sealock, Morgan Armagost and Mason Beck stand shirtless with painted chests at the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Walk for Life participant Mirna Rodriguez-Interiano holds up an anti-abortion sign downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participant Cora Weis holds up an anti-abortion sign in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants gather at the state Capitol on Saturday before marching to the Nebraska Union.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Walk for Life participants march to the Nebraska Union on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Counterprotestor Jayla Rehan holds up a pro-choice sign during the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Pink and blue balloons are sent to the sky before the 49th annual Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participant Mirna Rodriguez-Interiano holds up a sign opposing abortion in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A sign for the Nebraska Walk for Life sits on front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A counter-protestor argues with a Walk for Life participant in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants march from the state Capitol to the Nebraska Union on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants laugh at a counterprotestor in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants hold up flags in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A counterprotestor argues with Walk for Life participant David McPhillips in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lenny Kuszak (middle) holds up a flag during the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants hold up anti-abortion signs in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants hold up anti-abortion signs in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
An American flag waves in the wind during the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Walk for Life participant holds up a sign opposing abortion at the Walk for Life in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A Walk for Life participant holds up a sign opposing abortion at the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants holds up a sign opposing abortion in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
A counterprotestor holds up a sign supporting abortion in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants listen to the national anthem before the start of the march to the Nebraska Union in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants hold up signs opposing abortion at the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Rebecca Schwend holds up a sign opposing abortion during the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants hold up a banner in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Walk for Life participants hold up a sign opposing abortion in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with supporters in front of the Nebraska State Capitol prior to the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lenny Kuszak (middle) holds up a flag during the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
