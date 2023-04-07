YORK — A Henderson man has pleaded no contest to possessing sexually explicit conduct after being reported by the Predator Poachers, a group that monitors the internet in hopes of catching child predators.

Kevin Wengler, 50, was initially charged with possession of child pornography. This week, he pleaded to the amended charge. Both are felonies.

The case began when the Predator Poachers reported to the York County Sheriff’s Department that Wengler had arranged to meet up with an underage girl, according to court documents.

The deputy’s affidavit says “the Predator Poachers had been in contact with Kevin (Wengler) on Twitter where he had inappropriate conversation with a female he knew to be 11 years old.”

Wengler was arrested after he was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies and his phone was searched.

Sentencing has been set for June 15. He is facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

