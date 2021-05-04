Problems with Fremont police DUI probe lead to plea deal, probation for ex-Dodge County attorney

Second-offense aggravated DUI — when the person’s blood-alcohol content is over .15 — would have carried a minimum of 30 days in jail. Instead, Wester held out the option to send Glass to jail for four weeks in July if he isn’t complying with his probation.

Glass told the judge that he has stayed sober for 95 days, something that eluded him after his first DUI. Prosecutors were suspicious of Glass in December after he went off the road and crashed his truck and didn’t report it until the next day. In January, he failed a random breath test administered by a probation officer. Then came the second DUI.

His attorney, Clarence Mock, noted that Glass has lost a lot. After nearly 10 years in office, Glass stepped down as Dodge County attorney, effective March 1. The Nebraska Supreme Court also issued an emergency suspension of his license to practice law.

Glass said his entire focus has been on sobriety and family. He attends Alcoholics Anonymous classes six or seven times a week. He has a therapist and, he said, a great relationship with his probation officer. Wester told him to keep on the path to sobriety.