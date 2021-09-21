Prominent priest stole $275,000, Omaha police say

Authorities haven't said where the missing funds went. Gutgsell's phone has been disconnected; attempts to reach him through a relative went unreturned. His attorney could not be reached Monday.

In an application to search the accounts of Richling — who died in December 2019 — Omaha police wrote that "Gutgsell, acting as power of attorney, had stolen $179,042 ... for his own personal use."

Richling himself had his own share of allegations levied against him from his time at Christ the King Catholic Church in Omaha and at a church in Genoa. In 2020, the archdiocese said an investigation of Richling "led to the substantiation of multiple instances of sexual misconduct with minors."

Gutgsell had been assigned "power of attorney" to take care of Richling in his ailing latter years, including at a nursing home, and was later assigned to oversee the administration of his estate.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office is working with Omaha police and Sarpy County authorities to finalize the investigation before charges are filed.

Gutgsell has been seen around Omaha, in his priest garb, since his resignation. His resignation means that he is not assigned to a parish.