Propane leak leveled Taylor building, state investigators say

Last month’s blast that shook the town of Taylor, leveled a two-story building and damaged others was deemed accidental and caused by a propane leak, the state fire marshal agency said Monday.

Nobody was injured in the Oct. 19 explosion at the former Taylor Market at 303 Murry St., which had been converted into a home but was vacant at the time of the blast.

The building was assessed at $28,360 and was not insured, the fire marshal said.

The explosion — which witnesses said could be heard up to 20 miles from the Loup County seat — also caused significant to minor damage to five nearby buildings, including the post office next door.

Property owners are still determining the extent of the damage, so a total dollar estimate wasn’t yet available.

Taylor, pop. 145, is about 200 miles northwest of Lincoln, near Calamus Reservoir.

