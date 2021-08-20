Prosecutors disheartened by 'light sentence' given to Omaha Lyft driver who raped passenger

The woman soon remembered vague details that led her to believe that she had been assaulted — pushing a man away, the driver asking if it was her time of the month, her fingernails hurting, as if she had clawed someone. She went to an emergency room. DNA tests filled in the rest.

Before imposing the sentence, Burns gazed out into the gallery until he found the woman. He took issue with a notion that a prosecutor relayed: that the woman was kicking herself for being so drunk that night.

“I want to make sure you understand you are blameless,” Burns told her. “The sexual assault is totally and 100% the doing of Mr. Avitso. The only person to blame is Mr. Avitso.”

Avitso’s attorney, Jeff Courtney, urged the judge to place Avitso on probation and not to penalize his client for taking the case to trial, even in the face of overwhelming DNA evidence. Courtney said a probation officer told Avitso that judges don’t look kindly on defendants who go to trial.

“I assured him that this court would not punish him for exercising his constitutional right to a jury trial,” Courtney said.

The real person being punished, Keane said, is the victim. In the past two years, the woman has battled the fear and feelings of vulnerability that come with such attacks, Keane said.