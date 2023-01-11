Prosecutors seek to use testimony of Iowa homicide victim in other murder trial

WATERLOO — Attorneys for a Waterloo man accused of killing a man working on a motorcycle in 2020 are asking the court to disallow testimony from a witness who has since died.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 33, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vincent Hemenway.

Prosecutors allege Robert Williams and his brother, Ralpheal Williams, had planned to rob a drug stash house on Aug. 15, 2020, but then turned their attention to Hemenway who was fixing a motorcycle in an Adrian Street garage with friends near the original target.

Hemenway was shot and killed and authorities allege Robert Williams pulled the trigger.

Also arrested in the crime was Ana Berinobis-McLemore, who was Robert Willliams’ ex-girlfriend and had allegedly assisted with planning. She and Ralpheal Williams were charged with robbery.

Ralpheal Williams went on trial in April 2022, and the state called Berinobis as a witness. He was convicted of first-degree robbery and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Berinobis, 26, remained free on bond while her case was pending.

Then in the early morning hours of May 22, 2022, someone opened fire on a car in the 300 block of Manson Street. Berinobis, a passenger in the vehicle, was shot and killed. No arrests have been made in her death. Authorities said they don’t believe the slaying was related to the Adrian Street homicide.

Now prosecutors want to use Berinobis’ testimony from the April 2022 robbery trial in Robert Williams’ murder trial, which is tentatively set for this month.

Defense attorneys are objecting to the use of her testimony. They point out that they weren’t able to cross-examine Berinobis and attorneys for Ralpheal Williams weren’t focusing on their Robert Williams case during the robbery trial.

“Counsel in that case had the motive of asking questions that would most benefit their client, Ralpheal Williams. Their motive had nothing to do with whether their questions or lack of questions would benefit Robert Williams,” defense attorney Kimberly DePalma wrote in court records.

Cases against two others charges in the robbery – Tamra Lynnette Williams and Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson – remain pending.

