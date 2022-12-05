Pursuit by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies ends in fatal crash

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a pursuit by law enforcement that ended with a deadly crash in Hamilton County on Saturday.

A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the patrol. The SUV fled from the stop, and the deputy initiated a pursuit.

The 4Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch a short time after the pursuit was initiated, according to the patrol. The driver, 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, was ejected from the SUV.

He was taken to Grand Island Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The patrol will conduct an investigation into the pursuit and subsequent crash.