Pursuit by Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies ends in fatal crash

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a pursuit by law enforcement that ended with a deadly crash in Hamilton County on Saturday.
A deputy with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the patrol. The SUV fled from the stop, and the deputy initiated a pursuit.
The 4Runner crashed and overturned in a ditch a short time after the pursuit was initiated, according to the patrol. The driver, 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, was ejected from the SUV.
He was taken to Grand Island Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The patrol will conduct an investigation into the pursuit and subsequent crash.
People are also reading…
Six lives lost: Remembering the young Nebraskans killed in Lincoln Oct. 2 car crash
Six Nebraskans, all in their 20s, died last week in what police described as "the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory." These were their stories.
"As his sister, this makes me warm. It makes me feel good to see all of them," Akilah Muhs said about all the friends at her brother's funeral.
"I'm 46 years old," Jonny Koch's aunt said, "and my nephew that was 22 probably has more friends and is loved by more people than I would ever dream of."
After graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in just three years, Ben Lenagh was drawn to education and was in the accelerated teacher preparation program at UNO.
Bisesi, who lived in Lincoln since 2009, was in his senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, working toward his marketing degree.
"He was encouraging to everybody and always had a kind word to say. I never remember him saying anything bad about anyone."
"The first thing I think of when I think of Cassie would be 'eye-catching,'" said Mo Eisenhauer, Brenner's former roommate and one of her best friends.