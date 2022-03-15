Ralston senior who was fatally shot called a great leader who set a good example for others

OMAHA — In the two days since their 18-year-old son Tanner Farrell was fatally shot, his parents, Jason and Tiffany Farrell, have heard many stories about the kind, simple things he did.

A Ralston High School janitor said Tanner Farrell stopped him one day and thanked him for what he does.

Other friends and students said Tanner could recognize when they were having a bad day and knew exactly how to console them.

"I've raised my kids to always reach out and talk to people and treat others the way that you would like to be treated," Jason Farrell said Monday. "That's the legacy that he left on people. I'm very proud that he listened and took it upon himself to be a light for the world."

Tanner Farrell was killed Saturday night at a home on 161st Avenue just north of Harrison Street. Omaha police went to the home after a report of a shooting and found Farrell. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police said Monday that there were "no outstanding suspects at this time."

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that he was awaiting a full briefing of the case, then will decide whether to file charges. Kleine said Farrell was with friends who were handling a rifle and Farrell was shot.

"It's a parent's worst nightmare. It's absolutely the worst," Tiffany Farrell said of her son's death. "You just think it's not gonna happen to you. Kids think they're invincible."

Tanner Farrell was a senior at Ralston High School — his first year after transferring from Millard West in order to have more athletic opportunities. He played American Legion baseball with Ralston in the summer, then basketball in the winter. He was gearing up for high school baseball this spring.

The Ralston community welcomed him with open arms, said Tiffany Farrell, who met her husband at Ralston High in the 1990s.

Tanner was their only son, in the middle of two daughters, ages 20 and 11.

"He made me smile all the time," said his older sister, Taylor Ferrell.

Tanner Farrell wanted to be a physical therapist and was waiting for baseball season to see if any openings would arise to play at the collegiate level.

Rich Christensen, the assistant baseball coach at Ralston High, has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.

The baseball team shared on its Facebook page that Farrell's death was a "tragic loss."

Jim Frederick, a spokesman for the district, said school officials sent a message to parents Sunday informing them of Farrell's death and sharing resources.

Frederick said Farrell was kind to everyone and a great student.

"He performed well in the classroom and made friends easily," he wrote in a statement. "He was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

