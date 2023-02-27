GRAND ISLAND — A 36-year-old homeless man was arrested after police say he vandalized a church by drawing swastikas on the walls and then refusing to leave.

Seth Ketelhut was arrested following a brief standoff Thursday morning at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.

Grand Island police said he had "defecated on Bibles, damaged crosses and drew symbols of hate on the walls."

The symbols on the wall included a couple of swastikas, said police Capt. Dean Elliott. Several windows were also broken.

When officers first encountered Ketelhut, he was holding two knives, which came from inside the church, and he refused to drop the weapons, police said.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023