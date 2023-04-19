A body found near the Missouri River in Iowa has been identified as that of a 30-year-old Missouri man last seen more than a year ago.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the human remains located at a remote location in rural Hamburg, Iowa, were those of Agustin Fonseca, 30, of Springfield, Missouri. No foul play is suspected in the death.

Deputies were called to the area March 20 by an employee of a real estate company who was scouting the property for deer when he happened upon human remains. Investigators located and seized several items from the scene including human skeletal remains, car keys and a gym pass.

The keys were to a 2015 Chevrolet Spark belonging to Fonseca that was recovered near Interstate 29. The last known sighting of Fonseca was Feb. 28, 2022, in Springfield.

Investigators said it appears Fonseca stopped his vehicle and walked west to the Missouri River.

