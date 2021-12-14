Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's lawyers say he is a victim of 'political prosecution'

Indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is the victim of a "political prosecution," lawyers for the Republican lawmaker said Monday.

"This prosecution was brought not because it was material to any investigation. It was brought because (lead prosecutor) Mack Jenkins was offended," attorney John Littrell told a judge in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Jenkins' fellow prosecutors disputed that claim during a one-hour hearing before U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld. Lawyers argued a trio of defense motions seeking to dismiss three felony charges against Fortenberry.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Susan Har said that as more evidence was collected during a five-year investigation into illegal political contributions from a Nigerian billionaire, it got to the point that "you cannot not charge" the Nebraska lawmaker.

"(This case) boils down to you cannot lie to a federal officer," Har said.

Blumenfeld took the motion to disqualify the prosecutor, as well as others filed by Fortenberry's lawyers, under advisement.

But the judge peppered both defense lawyers and federal attorneys with questions. At one point, he asked the defense if an entire office of prosecutors could be disqualified for playing some role in deciding whether to seek criminal indictments.

"How far does that go?" Blumenfeld asked.

Fortenberry, who has represented eastern Nebraska's 1st District since 2005, is charged with three felonies — two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in "conduit" political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser.

The funds originated with Gilbert Chagoury, a Paris-based Nigerian, who purportedly directed the donations to Fortenberry because of a shared interest in protecting Christians from persecution in the Middle East. It is illegal for foreigners to donate to U.S. political campaigns.

One of the indictments grew out of a July 2019 interview in Washington, D.C., in which Jenkins, an assistant U.S. attorney based in Los Angeles, asked some of the questions posed to Fortenberry.

Prosecutors allege that Fortenberry lied during that interview, and an earlier interview at his Lincoln home, about the origin of the $30,000. They claim that Fortenberry had been informed that the money "probably" came from Chagoury during a 2018 phone call from the organizer of the California fundraiser who, by then, was cooperating with the FBI.

Fortenberry and his lawyers, meanwhile, have maintained that the congressman was "set up" by the FBI and that he couldn't recall details of the 2018 call. They argue that any charges of false statements should be dropped because his statements were not "material" to the broader investigation into the illegal contributions. Fortenberry, they say, didn't know the donations were illegal.

Littrell said Jenkins should be disqualified because he is also a witness in the case.

Littrell said that the "core" of the defense's case is that Fortenberry was the victim of a political prosecution and that the defense needs to be able to question Jenkins in court.

As a prosecutor, Jenkins would not testify, nor be subject to cross-examination, so the defense is seeking a motion to disqualify him from prosecuting the case so he can take the witness stand.

But Har argued that would be improper and unnecessary. She said that FBI agents will testify about the motivations for pursuing charges against Fortenberry and that Jenkins, who leads a division that prosecutes public corruption cases, should not be disqualified.

Fortenberry's attorneys have filed a flurry of motions seeking to dismiss the charges, to suppress his statements or to get the scheduled February trial moved out of California.

Fortenberry, 60, is fighting for his political life as he pursues reelection in 2022. One Democrat, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, has already filed to run for the seat.

On Monday, Fortenberry's wife, Celeste, sent the latest in a series of emails to supporters, seeking donations for his legal defense. She also provided a link to a Politico article that raised questions about FBI tactics in investigating elected officials, as well as members of the executive branch.

Blumenfeld did not indicate when he would rule after Monday's hearing. Another round of defense motions is scheduled to be argued Jan. 11.

