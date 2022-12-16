Reports of stolen cars reach 23-year high in Lincoln, police say

In the first 11 months of 2022 — with still a month's worth of data to be tracked and tallied — Lincoln made history.

There were more cars reported stolen in the year's first 334 days than in any other full calendar year dating back to 1999, according to data compiled by the Lincoln Police Department's crime analysis unit.

As of Nov. 30, police had fielded 788 reports of stolen vehicles in Lincoln — a figure that marks the sixth consecutive year of increasing car thefts and tops last year's full-year total of 692 reported auto thefts, itself a 20-year high.

By year's end, police expect another 73 cars to be stolen, for a projected year-end total of 861 stolen vehicles, according to the crime analysis unit.

Since 1999, Lincoln has only topped 500 vehicle thefts five times: in 2001, 2002, 2020, 2021 and this year, according to the data.

In November of this year alone, police fielded reports of 109 stolen vehicles — the highest total for a single month in at least five years, which the department attributes, in part, to a continued trend of residents leaving vehicles unlocked and running to warm up amid winter weather.

"No one likes to get into a cold car for the drive to work or school in the morning," Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said. "But, with that being said, it's a lot colder when you don't have a car."

Nearly 70% of cars stolen in Lincoln this year had been left unlocked, according to the data, and the keys had been left inside the vehicle 54% of the time. Approximately 20% of stolen cars were left running.

Police have recovered 88% of the cars stolen so far in 2022, but the department continues to plead with motorists to lock their vehicles and avoid having their car stolen in the first place.

"Please," Kocian said, "do not start your car and let it warm up if you're not in there."

