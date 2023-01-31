Rescuers save snowmobiler from icy Coralville Lake

NORTH LIBERTY — A snowmobiler fell through the ice Sunday on Coralville Lake and was rescued by the North Liberty Fire Department, according to the city.
The firefighters and Johnson County Ambulance Service were dispatched at 5:07 p.m. to an area just south of the Mehaffey Bridge Road Bridge, where they found a person in the water holding onto the ice.
Firefighters used ice rescue suits, a rapid deployment craft and ropes to rescue the individual from the water. One firefighter was injured in the rescue and was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, along with the snowmobiler.
The fire department said that because of widely variable weather conditions across Iowa, ice on the reservoir and in the Iowa River has deteriorated and refrozen quickly, which creates dangerous conditions for recreation.
"Additionally, the reservoir is a river with a current; this can also cause the ice to be unstable for recreation purposes. Taking risks on the ice also puts rescuers at risk, much like it did in this situation," the city said in a statement. "Ice is never 100 percent safe. The emergency services urge the public to take the time to properly assess the ice before going out on it, and have a survival plan before recreating on the ice."
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa
Life expectancy in the United States has generally been
on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as shifting lifestyle choices including healthier diets and a reduction in rates of smoking and alcohol consumption.
While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing, contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.
Using
2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the longest life expectancy in Iowa. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Osceola County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #69
--- Length of life rank: #86
--- Quality of life rank: #30
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Henry County
- Average life expectancy: 78.7 years (same as statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #40
--- Length of life rank: #20
--- Quality of life rank: #71
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Washington County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #42
--- Length of life rank: #40
--- Quality of life rank: #53
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Howard County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #35
--- Length of life rank: #14
--- Quality of life rank: #76
Jatakuck // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Wright County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #28
--- Length of life rank: #18
--- Quality of life rank: #49
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Boone County
- Average life expectancy: 78.8 years (0.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #16
--- Length of life rank: #15
--- Quality of life rank: #29
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Floyd County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #65
--- Length of life rank: #59
--- Quality of life rank: #70
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Marion County
- Average life expectancy: 78.9 years (0.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #22
--- Length of life rank: #29
--- Quality of life rank: #18
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Sac County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #32
--- Length of life rank: #44
--- Quality of life rank: #24
User:Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Winnebago County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #25
--- Length of life rank: #17
--- Quality of life rank: #47
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Warren County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #17
--- Length of life rank: #31
--- Quality of life rank: #7
Lynn Betts // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Grundy County
- Average life expectancy: 79 years (0.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #13
--- Length of life rank: #33
--- Quality of life rank: #2
Lolwhynot3498 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Jasper County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #47
--- Length of life rank: #35
--- Quality of life rank: #64
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Hardin County
- Average life expectancy: 79.1 years (0.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #39
--- Length of life rank: #41
--- Quality of life rank: #40
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Poweshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 79.2 years (0.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #41
--- Length of life rank: #42
--- Quality of life rank: #45
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Clay County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #29
--- Length of life rank: #37
--- Quality of life rank: #27
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Madison County
- Average life expectancy: 79.3 years (0.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #11
--- Length of life rank: #30
--- Quality of life rank: #3
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Crawford County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #59
--- Length of life rank: #28
--- Quality of life rank: #88
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Keokuk County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #57
--- Length of life rank: #49
--- Quality of life rank: #68
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Delaware County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #37
--- Length of life rank: #32
--- Quality of life rank: #46
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Shelby County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #27
--- Length of life rank: #26
--- Quality of life rank: #35
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Benton County
- Average life expectancy: 79.4 years (0.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #24
--- Length of life rank: #38
--- Quality of life rank: #17
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Plymouth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.5 years (0.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #36
--- Length of life rank: #36
--- Quality of life rank: #38
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Greene County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #49
--- Length of life rank: #27
--- Quality of life rank: #82
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Linn County
- Average life expectancy: 79.6 years (0.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #30
--- Length of life rank: #43
--- Quality of life rank: #25
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Adams County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #31
--- Length of life rank: #50
--- Quality of life rank: #16
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Carroll County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #21
--- Length of life rank: #39
--- Quality of life rank: #9
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Buchanan County
- Average life expectancy: 79.7 years (1.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #10
--- Length of life rank: #11
--- Quality of life rank: #15
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kossuth County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #44
--- Length of life rank: #61
--- Quality of life rank: #22
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson County
- Average life expectancy: 79.9 years (1.2 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #26
--- Length of life rank: #34
--- Quality of life rank: #26
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Humboldt County
- Average life expectancy: 80 years (1.3 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #20
--- Length of life rank: #9
--- Quality of life rank: #54
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Worth County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #33
--- Length of life rank: #24
--- Quality of life rank: #52
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Dubuque County
- Average life expectancy: 80.1 years (1.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #18
--- Length of life rank: #21
--- Quality of life rank: #21
FluffyGryphon // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clayton County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #38
--- Length of life rank: #22
--- Quality of life rank: #62
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Guthrie County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #23
--- Length of life rank: #16
--- Quality of life rank: #50
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mitchell County
- Average life expectancy: 80.4 years (1.7 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #5
--- Length of life rank: #3
--- Quality of life rank: #19
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Buena Vista County
- Average life expectancy: 80.5 years (1.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #46
--- Length of life rank: #19
--- Quality of life rank: #83
Scott A. Miller // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Dickinson County
- Average life expectancy: 80.7 years (2.0 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #15
--- Length of life rank: #25
--- Quality of life rank: #8
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bremer County
- Average life expectancy: 80.8 years (2.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #8
--- Length of life rank: #13
--- Quality of life rank: #6
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Cedar County
- Average life expectancy: 81.2 years (2.5 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #9
--- Length of life rank: #10
--- Quality of life rank: #10
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Jones County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #19
--- Length of life rank: #8
--- Quality of life rank: #56
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lyon County
- Average life expectancy: 81.3 years (2.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #12
--- Length of life rank: #12
--- Quality of life rank: #20
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Hancock County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #4
--- Length of life rank: #4
--- Quality of life rank: #12
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Dallas County
- Average life expectancy: 81.8 years (3.1 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #1
--- Length of life rank: #5
--- Quality of life rank: #1
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Story County
- Average life expectancy: 82.1 years (3.4 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #7
--- Length of life rank: #7
--- Quality of life rank: #14
Carl Wycoff // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Johnson County
- Average life expectancy: 82.6 years (3.9 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #6
--- Length of life rank: #6
--- Quality of life rank: #13
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Sioux County
- Average life expectancy: 83.3 years (4.6 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #3
--- Length of life rank: #2
--- Quality of life rank: #5
Josejuan05 // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Winneshiek County
- Average life expectancy: 83.5 years (4.8 more than the statewide average)
- Health outcomes statewide rank: #2
--- Length of life rank: #1
--- Quality of life rank: #4
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
