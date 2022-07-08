Road rage incident leads to arrest of La Vista man in connection with Coloradan's stabbing

GRAND ISLAND — A dispute over driving methods on Interstate 80 Saturday afternoon escalated to the point where one man allegedly stabbed the other.

A 20-year-old La Vista man was arrested at about 3 p.m. after he allegedly stabbed a Colorado man in the upper portion of his shoulder.

The dispute started off as a road rage incident, said Hall County Chief Deputy Josh Berlie. One of the drivers tapped his brakes because he felt the other was following too closely, which led to swerving, Berlie said.

The drivers pulled off to Git ‘N Split, 8976 S. Alda Road. Both men exited their vehicles and a verbal altercation turned physical, Berlie said.

The victim, 22-year-old Victor Hernandez of Greeley, Colorado, was flown to an out-of-town hospital because medical personnel couldn’t stop his bleeding. Berlie wasn’t sure where he was transported.

The La Vista man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, third-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted second-degree homicide and willful reckless driving.