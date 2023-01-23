 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockford funeral van stolen, found in Chicago with body missing

A Rockford funeral home’s van was stolen Saturday with a man’s body inside, according to police.

Chicago police found the stolen van Sunday night, but the body was missing, Rockford police said in a statement.

The van belonged to Collins & Stone Funeral Home. It was stolen from outside of the Rockford business, police said. The funeral home did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.

Chicago police declined to comment on the discovery of the stolen van. Rockford police also did not provide more information when asked about the auto theft, but said Sunday night they plan to “continue the search” in a Twitter post.

