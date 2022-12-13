 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska

  • 0

A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of Merna in central Nebraska.

John Lytle of Sargent was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt. 

Lytle was northbound on Victoria Spring Road at 4:10 p.m. He failed to navigate a curve, the pickup left the road and rolled several times. 

Merna is about 10 miles northwest of Broken Bow. 

Meet the 2023 Nebraska football coaching staff
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

Pilot dies in Iowa plane crash

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the pilot took off from the Adams County Airport outside of Corning. The plane appeared to have collided with power lines during takeoff. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to watch the Geminids meteor shower

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News