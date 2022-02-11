Sarpy County Attorney files 'notice of aggravators' in death penalty case in Sonic shooting

Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has taken another step in seeking the death penalty for a man accused of killing two people at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue.

Polikov has filed a “notice of aggravators” in the death penalty case against Roberto Silva Jr.

The move provides notice to Silva, 24, of the state's grounds for seeking the death penalty, Polikov said.

On Nov. 21, 2020, Silva allegedly threw an incendiary device, ignited materials in a rental truck and opened fire in the Bellevue Sonic Drive-In near 15th Street and Cornhusker Road. The shots killed employees Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and injured Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25. Silva had driven a U-Haul truck there, which he later set on fire.

Silva was arrested at the scene, found by officers lying face down on the ground.

Following his arrest, Silva was charged with nine felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson. Polikov dismissed the charges and refiled them on Jan. 24. He also added additional charges for attempted first-degree murder of the three employees who were able to flee the store, as well as use of a firearm to commit a felony.

The "aggravating circumstances" outline the statutory reasons for seeking the death penalty. According to the Sarpy County Attorney's Office, they are:

The slayings were committed in an effort to conceal the commission of a crime, or to conceal the identity of the perpetrator of such crime.

The slayings were especially heinous, atrocious, cruel or manifested exceptional depravity by ordinary standards of morality and intelligence.

At the time the slayings were committed, the offender also committed another murder.

The offender knowingly created a great risk of death to at least several people.

The slayings were committed knowingly to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of the laws.

If Silva is convicted, it will be up to a jury or three-judge panel to determine whether any of those aggravators are present. If so, a three-judge panel will decide if the death penalty is warranted.

The case will be the first time Polikov has sought the death penalty. He said last month that the decision was not taken lightly.

"My thoughts and support are with the victims and their families as they continue to deal with this unimaginable tragedy," Polikov said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0