Sarpy County attorney to seek death penalty in shootings at Bellevue Sonic

The Sarpy County attorney will pursue the death penalty against a Bellevue man accused of fatally shooting two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two others.

The announcement Monday marks the first time that Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov has sought the death penalty in a case in his nearly 30 years as an elected official.

Polikov dismissed then refiled the nine felonies that 24-year-old Roberto Silva Jr. had faced. He also filed additional attempted first-degree murder charges involving three employees who were able to flee to safety.

“I took these procedural steps today because I intend to seek the death penalty in this case,” Polikov said in a press release. “I based my decision on the initial investigation as well as new information we received after the case was initially filed, which fit the aggravating circumstances necessary to seek the death penalty.”

Authorities have said Silva arrived at the Sonic fast food restaurant at 1307 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue on Nov. 21, 2020, and fired numerous times. The shots killed employees Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, and injured Zoey Lujan, 18, and Kenneth Gerner, 25. Silva had driven a U-Haul truck there, which he later set on fire. He also threw several incendiary devices at the restaurant, a prosecutor has said.

Silva was arrested at the scene, found by officers lying face down on the ground.

Polikov plans to file a "notice of aggravators" that will explain why he thinks Silva's alleged crimes merit the death penalty. A jury or three-judge panel would decide whether to impose the death penalty if Silva is convicted.

If that would occur, Silva would be the youngest person on Nebraska's death row.

In November, judges decided that 24-year-old Bailey Boswell should spend life in prison instead of being put to death in the 2017 killing and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.

Her counterpart in the killing, 55-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death in June 2021.

