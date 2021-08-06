 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarpy County priest resigns after he's accused of stealing from parish and estate
0 Comments
editor's pick

Sarpy County priest resigns after he's accused of stealing from parish and estate

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

OMAHA — A Sarpy County priest who formerly served in Omaha has resigned after a routine audit conducted by the Archdiocese of Omaha uncovered theft, the archdiocese said.

Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell

Michael F. Gutgsell

The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, a 72-year-old pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Springfield, is suspected of stealing more than $125,000 from his parish and an estate in Douglas County, the archdiocese said. The archdiocese said the thefts took place from 2019 to this year and have been reported to law enforcement agencies in Sarpy and Douglas counties.

Gutgsell did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

In 1994, Gutgsell was appointed chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha. In 2003, he was named pastor of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun. In 2005, he was appointed pastor of St. Cecilia parish and rector of St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, where he served until 2017. 

The archdiocese said it will continue its internal investigation into the financial records of St. Joseph Parish and St. Cecilia Cathedral.

Archbishop George Lucas has appointed the Rev. Scott Hastings as administrator of St. Joseph parish. Hastings is a resident priest at St. Peter’s parish in Omaha, the archdiocese said.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News