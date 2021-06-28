Sarpy County woman gets lengthy prison term for having sex with minors at sleepovers

During that preliminary hearing, a Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy testified that he had interviewed a 13-year-old boy who said he had sex with Greer on three occasions during sleepovers at Greer's home, which is near the Chalco Hills Recreation Area.

The deputy and Greer’s daughter both identified up to six teens or preteens who regularly spent the weekend at Greer’s house. An additional victim was identified in connection with the child enticement charge, amounting to seven total minors.

Kleine said Greer’s daughter testified that she heard her mother and one boy in her bedroom and that there was kissing. Another teen testified that the daughter said the boy was having sex with her mom at the time, Kleine said.