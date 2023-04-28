A Sarpy County judge has denied Tammi Larsen’s petition to have her missing son, Ryan, declared legally dead.

In her ruling on Thursday, Judge Tricia Freeman said the evidence Tammi Larsen presented, including testimony and media stories, was insufficient to make her case that Ryan was dead. The La Vista boy was 11 when he disappeared.

Freeman also noted that Nebraska law requires that people be missing for five years before they can be declared legally dead, unless there sufficient evidence to conclude otherwise.

Ryan Larsen went missing on May 17, 2021. He was last seen leaving La Vista West Elementary School. He had multiple conditions that affected his cognitive ability and ability to take care of himself. In February, Tammi Larsen noted to the court that her son had been diagnosed with generalized epilepsy, Tourette syndrome and ADHD and was on the autism spectrum.

Tammi Larsen sought to have a petition for her son declared to be legally dead. A death certificate would have allowed the Larsen family to have closure, attorney Sean Conway said. He added they will continue to pursue legal action against Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

"While we disagree with the decision of the Sarpy County court, it doesn't change our plan to hold the Papillion La Vista school district accountable for failing to watch out for Ryan Larsen when he was in their custody and control," Conway said.

When reached Friday, Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, offered no comment about the ruling. She said the district plans to continue to support the Larsen family and the district's students and staff.

"This is a tragic situation," she said. "I can't imagine what the family is going through. We're going to continue to try to support them in any way we can."

