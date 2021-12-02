Scammers make poor copies of Nebraska artist's work, bilk customers

As more consumers shift to online shopping, more people are losing money to online scams, the Better Business Bureau says.

“In 2015, online shopping fraud accounted for 13% of all Scam Tracker (an online scam-reporting tool) reports with a monetary loss,” according to a report released Thursday. “By 2021, 64% of all Scam Tracker reports with a monetary loss involved online shopping issues.”

Complaints to the Federal Trade Commission more than doubled over the past two years and are on pace to reach $394 million in losses this year in the U.S., according to the report.

A vast majority of this scam activity is being carried out by gangs operating in China that advertise on social media, including Facebook and Instagram, the Better Business Bureau said.

“I was amazed by the amount of fraud that we found on social media,” said Steve Baker, an investigator for the Better Business Bureau who formerly worked for the FTC. “It wouldn’t surprise me if the losses, worldwide, ran into the billions of dollars.”

The scammers not only cheat consumers with shoddy goods or no goods being delivered at all, they also cheat business people like Cindy Chinn of Chester, Nebraska. Chinn is an artist known for intricate pencil carvings, metal art and other media.

Her work includes cutting scenes into vintage saws and can be found on her website, cindychinn.com. Recently, scammers began making inferior copies of Chinn’s work using pictures from her website to advertise on Facebook. Buyers received items that were neither metal nor wood and were about the size of a TV remote control.

Chinn told the Better Business Bureau that she has spent hundreds of hours challenging the myriad fake Facebook ads hawking the counterfeit handsaw art. She said a scammer eventually contacted her directly and told her that it’s not a crime to steal designs in China and that no one cares. He also said that he had sold 3,000 units of bogus versions of her saws.

According to a Buzzfeed article, an internal Facebook study of thousands of ads placed by Chinese clients found that nearly 30% violated at least one Facebook policy. The violations included products that never were delivered, shoddy health products, financial scams and products such as weapons that are not allowed to be marketed.

“I really would have thought that Facebook and Instagram are more responsive to this problem than they are,” the BBB’s Baker said. “People need to know that it’s really, really, really risky to buy products advertised on social media.”

Three sales areas that are particularly susceptible to fraud on social media are pets, motor vehicles and free trial offers, Baker said. The pets and vehicles often turn out to be nonexistent, while the free-trial offers that obtain credit card information auto-renew if you don’t cancel first.

Josh Planos, a spokesman for the Better Business Bureau of Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota and southwest Iowa, said one of the ways consumers can fight back is to report scam activity. The Better Business Bureau also offers tips for avoiding internet scams.

“I always try to implore people to speak out if they’ve been cheated because you might be able to protect someone else in our community,” Planos said. “I think there is an overpowering shame factor for a lot of people who don’t want to be seen as vulnerable.”

How can you avoid these scams in the first place? The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to check out each website before making a purchase.

Use bbb.org to check a business’ rating and accreditation. Click on the BBB seal to make sure it’s real because a valid seal will lead to the company’s profile.

Scamadviser.com often can tell you how long a website has been in operation.

Use caution if the site does not have a U.S. or Canadian phone number or uses a Gmail or Yahoo business email address.

Keep records of what you order. Take a screenshot in case the website disappears.

Pay by credit card because they often provide fraud protection. Contact your credit card company if you fall prey to fraud.

“I encourage customers to pay by credit card because oftentimes, if you receive a shoddy product, it can be charged back to your credit card,” Baker said. “Look at the back of your card and call that (phone) number. They can help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0