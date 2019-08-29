Schumacher serves as a district court judge in Judicial Election District 3B. She previously served as a district associate judge, an assistant county attorney for Crawford County and an assistant city attorney for Denison. She also was in a private law practice in Denison for nearly 20 years.
Schumacher received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Dakota and her law degree from Creighton University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Chief Judge Gayle Nelson Vogel of Spirit Lake. The intermediate appellate court consists of nine judges and decides appeals from district courts across Iowa.
