School bus driver found guilty in deadly crash near Omaha's Eppley Airfield

A 44-year-old Council Bluffs man pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield.

Kevin Downing entered his plea in Douglas County Court and was then found guilty by Judge Marcela Keim. He faces up to one year in jail when he is sentenced in January.

Downing was driving a school bus for First Student of Council Bluffs on March 28 when the bus collided with a vehicle driven by James A. McCoy, 59, of Council Bluffs. McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Omaha Police Department determined that Downing was westbound on Locust Street when he drove through a red light at the intersection with Abbott Drive just before 7 a.m. McCoy had been northbound on Abbott Drive in a 2005 Acura.

The bus was not carrying students. Traffic to Eppley was diverted for about three hours during the investigation.

Across roadways in America, a grim reality is driving calls for change as more people walking are killed. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

