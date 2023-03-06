TOM LOEWY
Scott County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a crash in Davenport this morning between a school bus and a semi-tractor trailer.
Nine students were on the bus, including one who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies at the scene said.
The driver of the school bus also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Some of the other eight students sustained minor injuries, deputies said.
The crash occurred at 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of 110th Avenue and 130th Street, also known as Chapel Hill Road.
The driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene, police said. His truck rolled into a ditch following impact.
A sheriff's deputy said it appeared the school bus was traveling westbound and failed to yield at the intersection.
