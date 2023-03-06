Scott County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a crash in Davenport this morning between a school bus and a semi-tractor trailer.

Nine students were on the bus, including one who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies at the scene said.

The driver of the school bus also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Some of the other eight students sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

The crash occurred at 8:41 a.m. at the intersection of 110th Avenue and 130th Street, also known as Chapel Hill Road.

The driver of the semi refused treatment at the scene, police said. His truck rolled into a ditch following impact.

A sheriff's deputy said it appeared the school bus was traveling westbound and failed to yield at the intersection.

Biggest exports from Iowa Biggest exports from Iowa #30. Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes #29. Fertilizers #28. Essential oils and resinoids; perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations #27. Miscellaneous edible preparations #26. Prepared cereal, flour, starch or milk; bakers wares #25. Tanning and dyeing extracts, dyes, pigments, paints, putty, and inks #24. Rubber and articles thereof #23. Aluminum and articles thereof #22. Furniture; bedding, mattresses, and stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings #21. Animal or vegetable fats, oils etc. and waxes #20. Aircraft, spacecraft, and parts thereof #19. Articles of iron or steel #18. Albuminoidal substances; modified starches; glues; enzymes #17. Iron and steel #16. Edible preparations of meat, fish, crustaceans, etc. #15. Organic chemicals #14. Ores, slag and ash #13. Beverages, spirits and vinegar #12. Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof #11. Sugars and sugar confectionary #10. Plastics and articles thereof #9. Pharmaceutical products #8. Oil seeds; miscellaneous grain, seed, fruit, plants, etc. #7. Electrical machinery and equipment and parts; sound and TV recorders and reproducers, parts and accessories #6. Food industry residues and waste; prepared animal feed #5. Miscellaneous chemical products #4. Cereals #3. Meat and edible meat offal #2. Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories