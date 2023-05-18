Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school van on Road 9 near Waco.
According to emergency scanner traffic, several kids were on the van at the time of the crash. The driver was unresponsive afterward. The students are out of the van. The crash occurred a short time after noon.
Dispatch traffic indicated the other vehicle is on fire.
Dispatchers called for another school bus to pick up the children. Medics took one person to an area hospital.
Photos: Nebraska Legislature considers bill on transgender health care and abortion
Protesters chant, "one vote to save our lives," while debate goes on in the Legislature on a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Dueling sides gather in the Rotunda during debate in the Nebraska Legislature on a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People rally in favor of a bill (LB574) that would ban certain health care procedures for transgender youths and ban abortion after 12 weeks in Nebraska on Tuesday in the Rotunda at the Nebraska Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester uses their sign to block sunlight in the Capitol Rotunda.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester holds up a sign encouraging senators to vote against a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Protesters gather in the Rotunda during debate in the Nebraska Legislature on a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester chants during a rally in the Capitol Rotunda on a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
WWOT 6's Bella Caracta tapes for broadcast in the Capitol Rotunda as people wave signs regarding a bill being debated in the Legislature on Tuesday. The bill
would limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A double exposure of the Nebraska legislative chamber and the voting board is shown during debate on a bill (LB574) to limit health care procedures for transgender youths and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston speaks during debate on LB574, which would limit health care procedures for transgender youths and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Speaker John Arch (right) speaks with Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln during final reading on a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths (LB574) and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A protester chants with others during a final reading on LB574, a bill to limit health care procedures for transgender youths and ban abortion after 12 weeks.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont (left) puts her head in her hand while standing next to Sens. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington and John Fredrickson of Omaha after giving testimony during a debate on LB574 on Tuesday. Walz was present not voting on the final vote to advance the bill.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Speaker John Arch of La Vista listens during debate on LB574 Tuesday in the Legislature.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen Jana Hughes of Seward puts her head on her desk after the vote to advance LB574. Hughes voted in favor of the adding a 12-week abortion ban to the bill that limits health care for transgender youth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Loren Lippincott of Central City (right), who voted in favor of LB574, is confronted by a protester as he leaves Tuesday evening after the Legislature advanced the bill to limit health care for transgender youth and ban abortion after 12 weeks. Many senators were escorted out a back door to avoid protesters.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
