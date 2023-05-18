Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash involving a school van on Road 9 near Waco.

According to emergency scanner traffic, several kids were on the van at the time of the crash. The driver was unresponsive afterward. The students are out of the van. The crash occurred a short time after noon.

Dispatch traffic indicated the other vehicle is on fire.

Dispatchers called for another school bus to pick up the children. Medics took one person to an area hospital.

