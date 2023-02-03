NORFOLK -- A Schuyler man died Thursday as the result of a two-vehicle crash at the Stanton-Colfax county line.

Law enforcement and rescue personnel were called to the scene on Nebraska 15 just before 3 p.m., Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said.

An investigation by the Stanton and Colfax county sheriff's offices indicated that a Toyota SUV was northbound on Nebraska 15 when it suddenly turned left off the highway toward 822nd Road and directly into the path of a southbound pickup, Unger said.

The driver of the SUV, Jeyco Gonzalez, 19, of Schuyler was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Tyler Regan, 24, of O’Neill was extricated from the wreckage and transported to the West Point hospital. Regan was later taken by medical helicopter to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha for treatment of his injuries.

Unger said Gonzalez was operating the SUV with a revoked license, and authorities are working to determine if alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

